Wendy Osefo is sharing her gripes with her Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant.

The television personality named her biggest issues with Dixon and Bryant during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Osefo has clashed with Bryant over cheating rumors surrounding her husband, Eddie Osefo. Osefo and Dixon also feuded over Osefo's comments about Dixon's fiance, Juan Dixon.

Sunday's episode of RHOP showed Osefo host a "burn session" for the cast to discuss their issues openly.

On WWHL, Osefo said her biggest gripe with Dixon is that "she goes out of her way to have a problem with me."

"Even at the burn session when she was given the opportunity to say what is your issue, she refused to because she just wants to have an issue with me," she added.

Osefo then named her biggest issue with Bryant.

"That she often deflects from her own issues by picking at other women in the group and our families, our husbands and partners," she said.

Real Housewives of Potomac also stars Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton. The series is in its seventh season on Bravo.