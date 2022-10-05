Peacock is teasing its Pitch Perfect series.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the comedy, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Wednesday on the 10th anniversary of the release of the original Pitch Perfect movie.

Bumper in Berlin is a spinoff centering on the Pitch Perfect character Bumper Allen, played by Adam Devine. The series follows Bumper as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

The teaser shows Devine perform a mashup for "Take On Me" and "99 Luftballoons."

Devine played Bumper in Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) but did not appear in the third film, Pitch Perfect 3 (2017). The films are based on the Mickey Rapkin book and also starred Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson.

Sarah Hyland , Flula Borg and Jameela Jamil will star with Devine in Bumper in Berlin.

The series features Megan Amram as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Devine, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer to also serve as executive producers.

"To think this journey began over 15 years ago -- from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin's book, to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on," Banks said in a press release.

"It was really important to us that Bumper in Berlin be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the Pitch Perfect world, while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey," she added. "This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways -- anywhere in the world, at any point in your life."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock.