Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series In the Soop: Friendcation.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality series Wednesday featuring BTS member V.

Friendcation follows celebrity friends V, ZE:A singer Park Hyung-sik, rapper Peakboy and actors Park Seo-jun (The Marvels) and Choi Woo-shik (Parasite) as they step away from their busy lives to unwind together on a relaxing surprise trip.

"In the winter of 2022, a friend's surprise proposal sends them on a four-day friendcation to Goseong in Gangwon-do. Witness how they spend their time as they become their true selves together. In a story of friendship, this is a travel record of five friends who mean more than family," an official description reads.

In the Soop: Friendcation is a spinoff of BTS' In the Soop series. The new series premieres Oct. 19 on Disney+.