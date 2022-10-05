'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery
UPI News Service, 10/05/2022
Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Ghostwriter Season 3.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the children's mystery series Wednesday.
Ghostwriter is a reboot of the 1990s series from Sesame Workshop. The new season features an entirely new cast led by Princess K. Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod.
"When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business," an official description reads.
