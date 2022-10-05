'Love is Blind' introduces Season 3 cast in new video
UPI News Service, 10/05/2022
Netflix is introducing the cast of Love is Blind Season 3.
The streaming service shared a video for the season Wednesday featuring the new contestants.
Love is Blind is a dating reality series featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.
The teaser shows the Season 3 contestants answer questions, including what they are looking for in the experiment.
"I'm looking for somebody that's going to be a best friend a leader and somebody that I can enjoy doing life with," Ashley, 29, says.
The singles also name traits about themselves that could possibly get on their future partner's nerves.
"I'm very expressive and I process things out loud so I talk a lot," Amanda, 31, says.
The contestants then name their own pet peeves.
"A bad driver," Cole, 27, says. "You know, it's like, get off the road if you can't drive."
