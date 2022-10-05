Netflix is introducing the cast of Love is Blind Season 3.

The streaming service shared a video for the season Wednesday featuring the new contestants.

Love is Blind is a dating reality series featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

The teaser shows the Season 3 contestants answer questions, including what they are looking for in the experiment.

"I'm looking for somebody that's going to be a best friend a leader and somebody that I can enjoy doing life with," Ashley, 29, says.

The singles also name traits about themselves that could possibly get on their future partner's nerves.

"I'm very expressive and I process things out loud so I talk a lot," Amanda, 31, says.

The contestants then name their own pet peeves.

"A bad driver," Cole, 27, says. "You know, it's like, get off the road if you can't drive."

Love is Blind Season 3 premieres Oct. 19.