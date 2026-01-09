Keke Palmer investigates murder house in 'The 'Burbs'
UPI News Service, 01/09/2026
Peacock released the trailer for The 'Burbs on Friday. The show premieres Feb. 8.
Keke Palmer stars in the modern adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy. She plays a city girl who moves into her husband's parents' house in the suburbs.
She struggles to bond with the housewives in "the safest town in America," but begins to suspect the house across the street covers up a dark secret. She suspects it was a murder house and launches her own investigation.
