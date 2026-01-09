Peacock released the trailer for The 'Burbs on Friday. The show premieres Feb. 8.

Keke Palmer stars in the modern adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy. She plays a city girl who moves into her husband's parents' house in the suburbs.

She struggles to bond with the housewives in "the safest town in America," but begins to suspect the house across the street covers up a dark secret. She suspects it was a murder house and launches her own investigation.

Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch and Kapil Talwalkar also star. Celeste Hughley created the adaptation.

Brian Grazer and Seth MacFarlane are producers for Imagine Entertainment and Fuzzy Door respectively. Rachel Shukert also writes and Nzingha Stewart directs.

All episodes premiere on the 8th.