Michael Douglas will participate in a conversation about Wall Street. The 1987 Oliver Stone film won Douglas an Oscar for his portrayal of Gordon Gekko, whose motto "Greed is good" has been often quoted.
The second annual New York edition is called "TCM + 92NY Love NYC," featuring films depicting the city itself. The Cooper and Douglas events will be at 1 and 4 PM EST, respectively. A third evening event will be announced later.
TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, Alicia Malone and Eddie Muller will also attend.
