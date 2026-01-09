U.K. spin-off series Love Island: All Stars Season 3 will premiere on Peacock on Jan. 14.

The first episode will debut exclusively on Peacock in the U.S., followed by new episodes streaming daily at 9 p.m. ET.

Maya Jama will return as host of the series, which will bring back popular former U.K. Islanders for another chance at love in the villa.

The initial cast includes Whitney Adebayo (Season 10), Millie Court (Season 7), Belle Hassan (Season 5), Helena Ford (Season 12), Jess Harding (Season 10), Leanne Amaning (Season 6), Ciaran Davies (Season 11), Jack Keating (Season 8), Sean Stone (Season 11), Tommy Bradley (Season 12), Charlie Frederick (Season 4) and Shaq Muhammad (Season 9).

Couples will pair up and their alliances will be tested as "bombshells" enter the villa throughout the season.

Love Island: All Stars will take place in South Africa.