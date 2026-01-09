Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Alan Cumming was honored with the 2,832nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Scottish actor is known for film roles in Circle of Friends, GoldenEye, Emma, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Spice World, Eyes Wide Shut and X2: X-Men United. He is also known for his Olivier and Tony-winning turn on stage in Cabaret and for TV roles in and as host of The Traitors.

Brian Cox, who directs Cumming and co-stars with him in the 2025 film Glenrothan, and Circle of Friends co-star Saffron Burrows were among the list of stars to attend the ceremony. Monica Lewinsky and Dylan Mulvaney were also on hand.

Cumming's husband Grant Shaffer was also at the ceremony to celebrate the milestone.

In December, Cumming was named the host of the BAFTA Film Awards. The show will take place Feb. 22 in London.