Real World: Philadelphia alum Karamo Brown is open to a cast reunion.

The television personality, who now stars on the Netflix series Queer Eye, discussed the possibility of a Real World: Philadelphia reunion at Paramount+ during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Real World: Philadelphia, a reality series featuring seven strangers living together in Philadelphia, aired on MTV from 2004 to 2005.

Paramount+ previously released Real World Homecoming reunion series for the Las Vegas, New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans casts.

"They still bring up maybe bringing back the old cast together, because Paramount did something like that," Brown said on WWHL. "And I would totally be down to do it, just because I think it'd be interesting."

Brown also gave an update on his relationships with his Real World co-stars, Landon Lueck, Willie Hernandez, Sarah Burke, M.J. Garrett, Melanie Silcott and Shavonda Billingslea.

"From my cast, I actually am the only one who speaks to all of them," the star said. "I have a relationship with all of them."

"I'm kind of the guy with everywhere I go, I kinda don't make enemies when I leave places," he explained. "Other people don't know how to resolve their tension; I kind of am able to be cool -- like with Queer Eye, I get along with everybody."

Queer Eye Season 7 was released on Netflix in May. Brown stars on the show with Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

In addition, Brown hosts the talk show Karamo, which premiered in September 2022.