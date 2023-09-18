'Good Burger' sequel to premiere on Paramount+ in November
UPI News Service, 09/18/2023
The Good Burger sequel is coming to Paramount+ in November.
Paramount+ shared a poster and premiere date, Nov. 22, for the upcoming film Monday.
Good Burger 2 is a sequel to the 1997 movie Good Burger, which was based on a comedy sketch featured on the Nickelodeon series All That. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, workers at the fictional fast food restaurant Good Burger.
The new movie will see Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) reunite in the present day at Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.
