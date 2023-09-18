The Good Burger sequel is coming to Paramount+ in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ shared a poster and premiere date, Nov. 22, for the upcoming film Monday.

Good Burger 2 is a sequel to the 1997 movie Good Burger, which was based on a comedy sketch featured on the Nickelodeon series All That. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles as Dexter Reed and Ed, workers at the fictional fast food restaurant Good Burger.

The new movie will see Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) reunite in the present day at Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees.

Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler also star, with Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra to make appearances.

Good Burger 2 is written by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert and directed by Phil Traill. Thompson and Mitchell serve as producers.

The original Good Burger sketch first aired on All That in 1994.

Thompson and Mitchell announced Good Burger 2 in March. Paramount+ shared a teaser for the film in August.