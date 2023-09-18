Money Heist spinoff Berlin is coming to Netflix in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix shared a premiere date, Dec. 29, and teaser for the series Monday.

Berlin is a spinoff and prequel to Money Heist, a Spanish series following a team of bank robbers.

The new show centers on the Money Heist character Berlin, a jewel thief played by Pedro Alonso, and follows his early heists.

"Where other see risk, he sees excitement and adrenaline," a tagline reads.

Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa, Begoi±a Vargas, Julio Pei±a Fernandez and Joel Sanchez also star.

Netflix previously shared a teaser and first-look photos for the show.

Berlin is created by Money Heist creator ilex Pina and Esther Martaez Lobato.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Berlin's character has the most sparkling personality to place in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state," Pina and Lobato previously said.

The original Money Heist had a three-season run from 2017 to 2021. The show inspired a Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, that was released in June 2022.