'Berlin': 'Money Heist' spinoff gets teaser, December premiere
UPI News Service, 09/18/2023
Money Heist spinoff Berlin is coming to Netflix in December.
Netflix shared a premiere date, Dec. 29, and teaser for the series Monday.
Berlin is a spinoff and prequel to Money Heist, a Spanish series following a team of bank robbers.
The new show centers on the Money Heist character Berlin, a jewel thief played by Pedro Alonso, and follows his early heists.
"Where other see risk, he sees excitement and adrenaline," a tagline reads.
Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa, Begoi±a Vargas, Julio Pei±a Fernandez and Joel Sanchez also star.
Netflix previously shared a teaser and first-look photos for the show.
Berlin is created by Money Heist creator ilex Pina and Esther Martaez Lobato.
"Berlin's character has the most sparkling personality to place in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state," Pina and Lobato previously said.
The original Money Heist had a three-season run from 2017 to 2021. The show inspired a Korean remake, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, that was released in June 2022.
