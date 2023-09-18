Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Twits.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the movie Monday.

The Twits is an animated feature based on the Roald Dahl children's book of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Phil Johnston (Ralph Breaks the Internet).

The new film follows the titular Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a couple described as "the world's smelliest, nastiest people," and "the two brave orphans who attempt to outwit them."

The Twits will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company and the rights to its catalog in 2021. The streaming service plans to create "a unique universe" of films, TV, publishing, games and more based on Dahl's works.

Other projects include The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a short film based on a Dahl short story and written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson. The film will premiere Sept. 27 on Netflix.