Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have separated after seven years of marriage.

Taylor, a singer and actress, confirmed her split from Shumpert, a former professional basketball player, in a post Sunday on Instagram.

Taylor, 32, shared the news alongside a photo of herself and Shumpert, 33, dressed up as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World. Taylor addressed the split and denied cheating rumors in the caption.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure," the star wrote.

"We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT," she said.

Taylor said she and Shumpert have "been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise" by keeping their split private until now.

"The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved," she explained. "I hope this provided some clairty for y'all."

Taylor and Shumpert married in October 2016 and have two children, daughters Iman "Junie" Tayla, 7, and Rue Rose, 3.

Taylor released her third album, The Album, in June 2020, while Shumpert played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and other NBA teams during his career.