The daytime chat programs The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show will not tape new episodes until after the Writers Guild of America strike ends.

The stars of the shows -- along with Drew Barrymore -- announced last week that they would be going back to work with no end to the labor action in sight.

After Barrymore reversed course this weekend due to public backlash for crossing picket lines, the other shows followed suit.

"The Talk is pausing its season premiere scheduled for September 18, CBS said in a statement Sunday. "We will continue to evaluate plans for a new launch date."

Hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, the show has been out of production since the WGA strike started in May.