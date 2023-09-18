Series creator Max Borenstein posted on X (formerly Twitter) that there will not be a third season of his LA Lakers drama, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, on HBO.

"Not the ending that we had in mind.But nothing but gratitude and love. #winningtime," Borenstein said on Sunday evening.

The screen adaptation of Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s starred Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, John C. Reilly, Hadley Robinson, Solomon Hughes and Jason Segel.

The cancellation news came as the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild remain on strike, shutting down most TV and film productions in North America.

The cast also is forbidden by SAG from publicly discussing their work on the show during the strike.

Several writers and filmmakers took to social to mourn its loss.

"WINNING TIME was the best show on TV this year. By far. Not even close. Hardest cancellation in recent years," said Robert Kirkman. "Throwing tomatoes in @HBO's direction."

Jason Blum said: "I'm so sad no more winning time. It was a great series. I don't even watch basketball and I loved it."

"WINNING TIME was one of the best series out there with a raw, tactile visual style, stellar acting, and gripping storytelling," added Gennefer Gross. "This show was art.Not content.Not a line item on a spreadsheet. A living, breathing piece of history that hit on every level. It deserved better."