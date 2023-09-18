The Challenge couple Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark are engaged.

The television personalities announced their engagement on social media Sunday after Gonzalez proposed during a trip to Thailand.

Gonzalez shared a video on Instagram featuring moments from her romantic outing on the beach with Clark. The video was set to a cover of Shania Twain's song "You're Still the One."

"From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special. Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter. My heart is full of love and gratitude for the joy you have brought into my life Kaycee Noelle," Gonzalez captioned the post.

"Our love is unconditional, a love that is meant to last a lifetime, and I am blessed to spend the rest of my days growing old and loving you every step of the way," she said.

Clark responded in the comments, writing, "My forever lady. I love you so much."

Gonzalez and Clark met on The Challenge: Total Madness, which aired in 2020, and have since appeared together on The Challenge: Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies.

The pair celebrated their second anniversary as a couple in August.

"Happy Anniversary, baby girl. Our world has changed so much in two years but our love for each other has not. Let's continue growing, learning and exploring this beautiful life together," Gonzalez wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much, angel."

Gonzalez is also known for The Real World: Las Vegas, while Clark starred in Big Brother Season 20.