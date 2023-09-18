Loki Season 2 premieres Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Disney+.
The season "picks up in the aftermath of the Season 1 finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority."
"Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose," an official synopsis reads.
Disney+ released a trailer for Season 2 in July that shows Loki struggle with "timeslipping."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.