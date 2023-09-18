Disney+ is giving a behind-the-scenes look at Loki Season 2.

The streaming service shared a featurette for the season Monday featuring cast members Tom Hiddleston Sophia Di Martino and executive producer Kevin R. Wright.

Loki is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows an alternate version of Loki (Hiddleston), the god of mischief.

The featurette, titled "Amazing Loki," shows Di Martino tease "huge" stakes in Season 2. The actress plays Sylvie on the show.

"Everything is stepped up a gear," she says.

In addition, new cast member Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) is shown as his character OB, a TVA tech expert and repair guy.

Season 2 is "about Loki understanding himself," according to Hiddleston.

"Loki has always been a villain," Wright says. "What we want to explore is also Loki finding what heroicism really looks like."

"He's found a new family," Hiddleston adds. "There's a new capacity to make connections. He realizes that those connections are all that matter in the end."

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero and Jonathan Majors also star.

Loki Season 2 premieres Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Disney+.

The season "picks up in the aftermath of the Season 1 finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority."

"Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose," an official synopsis reads.

Disney+ released a trailer for Season 2 in July that shows Loki struggle with "timeslipping."