On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion last week, which aired five months after the finale taped in Mexico in June, Victoria and Johnny revealed they had broken up and called off their engagement -- and Victoria was already in a new relationship with Greg Grippo, who competed on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.
"I thought up until the reunion, we were going to work on things," Johnny noted on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and Tia Booth.
"I hated that she wasn't sitting up there next to me as my fiance," he added.
Johnny conducted interviews on "Click Bait" as well as "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" following Bachelor in Paradise's reunion, which taped on November 4 and aired last week on ABC.
And the Florida-based realtor admitted the "most heartbreaking" and "crushing" part of his breakup with Victoria was seeing Greg join Victoria onstage at the show's Season 8 reunion.
"When I heard that he showed up and she kind of was just all about it -- and I was just like, 'Why?' I went through two shows, I went through Bachelorette, and now I'm on Paradise. And I did all of Paradise with you," Johnny explained, according toUs Weekly.
"I went through all those times together, and we've had our ups and downs and now I was on stage for five minutes."
Johnny recalled how he felt alone and isolated at the reunion, which featured Victoria and Greg boasting about their romance, giggling, and showing off the matching "Ciao" tattoos they had received in Italy.
"I had to sit in my trailer by myself. I was like, 'This is bullsh-t.' I didn't get to spend time with the cast who I love," Johnny lamented.
"I didn't get to see [BIP bartender Wells Adams], I didn't get to talk to anyone. I got to go on stage, have a fight with someone that I truly care about, and then walk away, like, empty-handed from everything."
"I call my mom crying. I was just like, 'This is f-cking awful.' I know that we're not allowed to have our phones, I was like, 'Give me my f-cking phone, I need to talk to my mom right now,'" Johnny admitted.
Johnny said he and Victoria barely spoke before the reunion because that's around the time Victoria and Greg's romance became "real," given photos had surfaced of the new couple exploring Italy together in late October.
Johnny said "that sh-t sucked" but ultimately confirmed he "wasn't crazy" for suspecting Victoria and Greg -- who had met in 2021 and reunited at a Bachelor Nation party hosted by former The Bachelor star Nick Viall in late August -- had something more than a friendship going on.
"That's when it kind of really got under my skin. And she had reached out right before the reunion, and I was just like, 'I don't want anything to do with it.' So I didn't answer," Johnny told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.
Johnny said Victoria had reached out to say hello and talk about how they thought the reunion was going to go down.
"She wanted to discuss it, and maybe it would've been better for the both of us, but I was just, like, not happy at the time," Johnny said.
Johnny said in that moment, he determined he was "done communicating" with his former fiancee.
"That was it for me," Johnny noted. "Before that, I would have texted back if she reached out, or I would reach out and say, 'Hey are you okay?' But after that, I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore. I need to move on.'"
Johnny confessed it was "hard" not to confront Victoria about her trip to Italy but pictures on social media spoke volumes and told him all he needed to know.
But Johnny said after the reunion, he could "finally move the f-ck on" because he no longer had to wonder about where Victoria's heart was at and whether she was interested in somebody else.
"I don't have to have these talks anymore. I don't have to ask you if you're with him. I'm done," Johnny said. "And it felt like a blessing in disguise, like, 'Here, you can move on now.'"
Johnny concluded, "People should just be honest; it goes such a long way."
During the reunion, Johnny addressed rumors Victoria had allegedly cheated on him considering how quickly she seemed to move on with Greg.
Victoria told Us after the show that she and Johnny had split a few weeks after their engagement in the summer, but Johnny claimed they repeatedly fought and made up -- and didn't officially end their engagement until mid-September. He also said they continued talking and going to therapy after that point.
But Victoria insisted she had only begun seeing Greg romantically in late October once her engagement to Johnny ended, with "no crossover" in the timeline, and Greg officially asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween.
While Victoria has said in the press Johnny is "an amazing guy," she told Us last week that Johnny changed into a "completely different person" when they returned home from Paradise. The Nashville-based model said she checked out of their relationship once Johnny allegedly called her demeaning names, such as a "f-cking c-nt."
Victoria also claimed at the reunion that Johnny had criticized and questioned her womanhood because she doesn't cook or clean. Johnny countered that he was just joking and would never say such things to a person or a woman.
Victoria admittedly questioned whether Johnny was truly ready for an engagement, but she believes Greg wants marriage and children in the near future and so they're on the same page.
"I think Greg might move to Nashville for me. We'll see. I own a house, so I'm not going anywhere," she told Us of the New Yorker last week.