Jennifer Lopez has canceled the last seven stops of her first North American tour in five years.

While Lopez still has 30 shows scheduled for her This is Me ... Now tour, shows in Houston, Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa and New Orleans from Aug. 20-31 were canceled, local media reported Wednesday.

The tour is set to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Fla., with planned stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, New York City and several other major cities, according to Lopez's X account.

Lopez did not give an explanation for the cancellations, but Variety noted most of the tour stops are struggling to fill seats, based on Ticketmaster's seating charts.

According to the last post on her tour's official Instagram account, Lopez two weeks announced back-to-back performances in Miami, Toronto and New York City "due to popular demand."

The Miami Herald noted some seats at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami are selling for as low as $30 as of Thursday.

The This is Me ... Now tour is part of a $20 million, self-financed multimedia project which tells Lopez's love story with Ben Affleck, whom she married in 2022, nearly two decades after they split up in 2003.

The tour is tied to Lopez's first album in 10 years -- also titled This Is Me ... Now -- which had a lukewarm reception, as well. The album only reached No. 38 on the Billboard 200 last month.

The project also includes the musical film, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, and the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

Lopez at a press conference in February had said the movie gives a "personal, magical" look at how she views love.