Dua Lipa, SZA and South Korean boy band Seventeen will take the stage at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year's festival will take place June 26-30 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, U.K.

Lipa, Coldplay and SZA will headline the event. Lipa will perform June 28, with Coldplay and SZA to take the stage June 29 and 30, respectively.

Twain will play the "legend slot" the afternoon of June 30.

"Everyone always talks about it being the pinnacle of festival slots," Twain told BBC News.

"The only advice everyone gives me is to bring my wellies," she said, jokingly adding that she might "get myself a little pony and ride around the festival."

Other performers include LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, Paloma Faith, Disclosure, The National, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Bloc Party, Justice and James Blake.

Seventeen will become the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage at the festival.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The boy band will also perform at Lollapalooza Berlin in September, making it the first K-pop group to headline the festival.

Seventeen released the EP Seventeenth Heaven and a music video for the song "God of Music" in October 2023. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.