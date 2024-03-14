Seventeen will become the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage at the festival.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The boy band will also perform at Lollapalooza Berlin in September, making it the first K-pop group to headline the festival.
Seventeen released the EP Seventeenth Heaven and a music video for the song "God of Music" in October 2023. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.