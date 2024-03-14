Netflix announced Season 7 of Black Mirror on Thursday. The new season premieres in 2025.

A teaser video includes the theme song to "U.S.S. Callister" and a digital image of the ship. Netflix announced one of Season 7's episodes will be a sequel to that episode.

Season 7 will have six total episodes. The other five will be unrelated anthology episodes.

Black Mirror is a dark science-fiction anthology. "U.S.S. Callister" aired in Season 4 in 2017.

"U.S.S. Callister" was a takeoff on Star Trek about a spaceship crew. Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Billy Magnussen and the voice of Aaron Paul starred.

The announcement confirms that Plemons' character, Robert Daly, is dead. No confirmation of returning cast was included.