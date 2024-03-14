Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for Kinds of Kindness on Thursday. The film opens June 25.Poor Things star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos reunite for the film, their third together following The Favourite. Poor Things' Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley also star.The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Shafer. The studio has not announced the film's plot yet.Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou wrote the script.Stone won her second Oscar for portraying Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Bella was the creation of Godwin Baxter (Dafoe), who implanted a newborn's brain in her body.Poor Things is now on Hulu.