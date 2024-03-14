Searchlight Pictures announced the release date for Kinds of Kindness on Thursday. The film opens June 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Shafer. The studio has not announced the film's plot yet.

Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou wrote the script.

Stone won her second Oscar for portraying Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Bella was the creation of Godwin Baxter (Dafoe), who implanted a newborn's brain in her body.

Poor Things is now on Hulu.