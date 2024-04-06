Peter Claffey from Bad Sisters and Dexter Sol Ansell from Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have signed on to star in HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, the medieval fantasy drama takes place about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

"Two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell)," a synopsis said.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."