Frances Bean Cobain posted a heartfelt tribute to her late dad Kurt Cobain, 30 years after the Nirvana front man fatally shot himself after years of battling drug addiction.

He was 27 when he died on April 5, 1994.

"30 years ago my dad's life ended. The 2nd & 3rd photo capture the last time we were together while he was still alive. His mom Wendy would often press my hands to her cheeks & say, with a lulling sadness, 'You have his hands,'" Cobain, now 31, wrote.

"She would breathe them in as if it were her only chance to hold him just a little bit closer, frozen in time. I hope she's holding his hands wherever they are. In the last 30 years my ideas around loss have been in a continuous state of metamorphosing. The biggest lesson learned through grieving for almost as long as I've been conscious, is that it serves a purpose," she added. "The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist along side each other or none of this would have any meaning. It is the impermanent nature of human existence which throws us into the depths of our most authentic lives. As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends."