Missing 1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty -- nephew of Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty -- has been found dead at 27.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Cole's body was discovered in a wooded area in Kansas late Friday morning after a someone reported an unoccupied vehicle to police.

The cause and circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed.

Cole's family said he had gone missing following an alleged March 31 domestic violence incident.

"I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us," said a statement from Joe Brings Plenty, Cole's father, posted on Mo's Instagram page Friday.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas," Joe added. "I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole's heart and loved him. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding."