Sci-fi sequel series, Quantum Leap, is not returning to NBC for a third season, according to social media posts from its stars.

"Thank you to our QL fans and those who've turned in," series lead Randolph Lee posted on Instagram Friday. "You all have made it the ride of a lifetime."

Caitlin Bessett wrote in her own post: "So sorry to say... farewell leapers. Thank you so much for every moment of this amazing journey. And thank you @nbc and @universaltv for the ride of a lifetime."

The 2-hour second season finale aired Feb. 20.

The original sci-fi show ran for five seasons 1989 to 1993, with Scott Bakula playing Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist whose experiments allow him to help people solve problems and correct mistakes.

Dean Stockwell , who died in 2021 at age 85, played Sam's sidekick Al, who appeared to him as a hologram only he can see and hear. Al brought with him valuable information Sam needed to complete his tasks.

The show ended with Sam stuck in the past and unable to get home.

The new version cast Lee as Dr. Ben Song, the scientist who revives Sam's work, with the help of Ben's fiancee, Addison, played by Bassett, who also appears to Sam as a hologram when he leaps in time.

