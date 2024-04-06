Rappers Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, followed by Ariana Grande 's Eternal Sunshine at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 7, Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 8, Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) at No. 9 and Hozier's Unheard at No. 10.