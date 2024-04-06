Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 96)-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 87)-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 83)-- Producer\/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 82)-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 77)-- Actor Patrika Darbo in 1948 (age 76)-- Marshallese President Hilda Heine in 1951 (age 73)-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 72)-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 69)-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV, (Pixies) in 1965 (age 59)-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Jason Hervey in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 49)-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 43)-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 28)-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 26)-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 26)