Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced Friday that they have filed for divorce. Both the actor and actress shared a statement on their Instagram stories.

The statement says the couple filed last year. Both posted a picture of Fisher and Cohen wearing tennis outfits with the following text.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they wrote. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

After eight years of dating, the couple married in 2010. They have two daughters and a son together.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," the statement continued. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Cohen created characters Ali G, Borat and Bruno.

Fisher starred in comedies like Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Definitely Maybe and Tag, the magic caper Now You See Me and dramas The Great Gatsby and Nocturnal Animals. She recently starred in the Peacock series Wolf Like Me.