Brendan Fraser's 'The Mummy' returns to theaters on April 26
UPI News Service, 04/05/2024
Universal Pictures announced Friday it will re-release the 1999 film The Mummy this year. The Mummy opens April 26 in theaters.
In a modern update of the 1932 classic, Brendan Fraser stars as a soldier helping a librarian (Rachel Weisz) locate the tomb of Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo). They accidentally reawaken Imhotep as a mummy.
Oded Fehr, John Hannah, Erick Avari, Kevin J. O'Connor and Patricia Velasquez also star.
The 1999 hit spawned two sequels, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Maria Bello filled in for Weisz in the third film.
Stephen Sommers wrote and directed the first two films, with co-writers Lloyd Fonvielle and Kevin Jarre on the first. Rob Cohen directed the third from a script by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.
Universal Studios also has a ride based on the 1999 iteration of The Mummy. The studio attempted to relaunch their monster franchises with a 2017 The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, but that Dark Universe only lasted one film.
This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Lucasfilm is rereleasing their film to commemorate the occasion too.
Fraser won his first Oscar last year for his performance in The Whale.
