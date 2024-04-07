Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Missionary St. Francis Xavier in 1506

-- Pope Clement XII in 1652

-- English poet William Wordsworth in 1770

-- "Father of American Football" Walter Camp in 1859

-- Industrialist W.K. Kellogg in 1860

-- Environmentalist/suffragette Marjory Stoneman Douglas in 1890

-- CIA Director Allen Dulles in 1893

-- Gossip columnist Walter Winchell in 1897

-- Singer Billie Holiday in 1915

-- Sitar player Ravi Shankar in 1920

-- Actor James Garner in 1928

-- Former Defense Department analyst Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, in 1931

-- California Gov. Jerry Brown Jr. in 1938 (age 86)

-- Film director Francis Ford Coppola in 1939 (age 85)

-- British TV personality David Frost in 1939

-- Musician John Oates in 1948 (age 76)

-- Singer/songwriter Janis Ian in 1951 (age 73)

-- Actor/martial arts expert Jackie Chan in 1954 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Tony Dorsett in 1954 (age 70)

-- Actor Russell Crowe in 1964 (age 60)

-- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in 1970 (age 54)

-- British astronaut Timothy Peake in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Nico Santos in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Ismael Cruz Cordova in 1987 (age 37)

-- Actor Ed Speleers in 1988 (age 36)

-- Pop singer Anne-Marie, born Anne-Marie Rose Nicholson, in 1991 (age 33)