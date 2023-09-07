'Goosebumps' reboot gets teaser, October premiere date
UPI News Service, 09/07/2023
The Goosebumps reboot is coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October.
Disney+ shared a teaser and premiere date for the show Thursday.
Goosebumps is based on the R.L. Stine horror book series, which was previously adapted as a 1990s TV series, a video game franchise and a 2015 film starring Jack Black.
The new show "follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle -- while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past," an official synopsis reads.
The teaser, titled "Don't Blink," shows the teens frozen in place before a quick compilation of terrifying scenes flashes on the screen.
"R.L. Stine's Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said. "We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."
Goosebumps is developed and executive produced by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman.
The series will have a five-episode premiere Oct. 13 on Disney+ and Hulu as part of the Disney+ "Hallowstream" and Hulu "Huluween" celebrations. In addition, the first two episodes will air Oct. 31 on Freeform.
