Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, are celebrating nine years of marriage.

The actors marked the occasion Wednesday by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

Harris, 50, shared a photo showing a joyful moment from his wedding to Burtka, 48.

"What a life. What a journey with you. That we got married! Nine years ago, on this very day! Thanks for saying 'I do.' Thanks for all of it. @dbelicious," he captioned the post.

Burtka posted a photo that shows him smiling as Harris gives him a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy Anniversary!! 9 years ago I married the love of my life... love is timeless!! @nph," he wrote.

Harris and Burtka married in 2014 and have two children, 12-year-old twins Harper and Gideon.

Harris said in a post on Harper and Gideon's 11th birthday in 2021 that the pair were "growing into truly remarkable people."

"Thank you for pushing yourselves, for protecting each other, and for making your father and I laugh, melt, and marvel. You're the best things in our very fortunate lives. We love you both in every way, and without conditions," he added.

Harris and Burtka recently collaborated on the Hulu drag competition series Drag Me to Dinner, which premiered in May.

The couple previously worked together on Harris' series How I Met Your Mother. Harris played Barney Stinson on the show, while Burtka had a recurring guest role as Scooter.