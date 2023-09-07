Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah is seeking custody of their young son.

Page Six reported Wednesday that Alfallah, 29, filed for full physical custody of Roman, her 3-month-old son with Pacino, 83.

Alfallah wants Pacino to have "reasonable visitation" rights and asked for joint legal custody, meaning the actor would have a say in major decisions, such as Roman's education and medical treatment.

Alfallah submitted a signed voluntary declaration of parentage, which shows that she and Pacino are Roman's biological parents.

In addition, she requested that Pacino pay her legal fees and any other court-related costs.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, told Entertainment Tonight that Alfallah and Pacino are still together despite the filing.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," Rosenfield said. "They are together."

Meanwhile, TMZ said Pacino and Alfallah have split after more than a year of dating.

Pacino has three other children, daughter Julie and twins Anton and Olivia, with previous partners.