The Country Music Association has announced the nominations for the 2023 CMA Awards.Lainey Wilson leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country.Jelly Roll, a first-time nominee, follows with five nominations, including for New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year for "Need a Favor."Luke Combs and Hardy both have four nominations, while Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen have three nominations each.Wilson will compete for Entertainer for the Year against Combs, Stapleton, Wallen and Carrie Underwood.The 57th annual CMA Awards will take place Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.Country music star Luke Bryan and former professional football player Peyton Manning will host the ceremony.The 2023 CMA Awards nominations include:Entertainer of the YearLuke CombsChris StapletonCarrie UnderwoodMorgan WallenLainey WilsonFemale Vocalist of the YearKelsea BalleriniMiranda LambertAshley McBrydeCarly PearceLainey WilsonMale Vocalist of the YearLuke CombsJelly RollCody JohnsonChris StapletonMorgan WallenVocal Group of the YearLady ALittle Big TownMidlandOld DominionZac Brown BandSingle of the Year"Fast Car," Luke Combs"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis"Wait in the Truck," Hardy featuring Lainey WilsonAlbum of the YearAshley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBrydeBell Bottom Country, Lainey WilsonGettin' Old, Luke CombsOne Thing at a Time, Morgan WallenRolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea BalleriniSee a full list of nominees here.