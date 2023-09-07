Pregnant reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has announced on Instagram that she recently underwent urgent fetal surgery to save her unborn son.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," Kardashian, 44, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The message accompanied a photo of Kardashian holding her 47-year-old husband Travis Barker's hand while she is in a hospital bed.

"To my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kardashian added, referring to her mother Kris Jenner.

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Barker's band Blink-182 said last Friday that it would postpone some of its shows in Europe so the drummer could return to the United States to address an "urgent family matter."

Barker and Kardashian have been married since 2022. They announced Kardashian's pregnancy at a concert in June.