Rock 'n' roll legend Bruce Springsteen has canceled the rest of his September shows while he is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago," said a message posted Wednesday on the Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band website.

"We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."

The 73-year-old musician canceled two concerts in Philadelphia last month, citing at the time an unspecified illness.

He also missed being celebrated on Bruce Springsteen Day in his native New Jersey earlier this year because he tested positive for COVID-19.