Charlie Puth is engaged to be married.

The 31-year-old singer announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, on Thursday.

Puth shared photos on Instagram of himself and Sansone enjoying pizza at Lucali restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y. Sansone can be seen wearing a ring on her left hand.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," Puth captioned the post.

Puth and Sansone made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating Puth's 31st birthday in December 2022.

"Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser...'cause I didn't lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)," Puth said at the time.

Puth previously told Howard Stern that he was dating someone who he grew up with in New Jersey.

"As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time," the singer said.

Puth released his third studio album, Charlie, in October 2022. He has released two singles in 2023 thus far, "That's Not How This Works" and "Lipstick."