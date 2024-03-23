Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924-- Filmmaker Mark Rydell in 1929 (age 95)-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938-- Musician Ric Ocasek (Cars) in 1949-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 71)-- Television analyst\/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 73)-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 72)-- Former ExxonMobil CEO\/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 72)-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 67)-- Actor Catherine Keener in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Hope Davis in 1964 (age 60)-- Actor Marin Hinkle in 1966 (age 58)-- Musician Damon Albarn (Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 56)-- Musician John Humphrey (Nixons) in 1970 (age 54)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 48)-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 46)-- Actor Nicholle Tom in 1978 (age 46)-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 43)-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor\/TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 35)-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 34)-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 32)-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 32)-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 29)