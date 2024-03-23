Actress Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have announced the birth of their second child, a son they named Cardinal.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!" the couple posted on Instagram Friday.

"For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, have been married since 2015. They are also the parents of a 5-year-old daughter called Raddix.