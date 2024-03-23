Pop music star Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 3, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 6, Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 7, Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) at No. 8, Swift's Lover at No. 9 and Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 10.