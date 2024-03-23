Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez is returning for a sequel to her teen series, Wizards of Waverly Place.

"Making magic, then and now The new Wizards of Waverly Place series is coming this fall!" Disney posted on Instagram Friday.

Gomez, 31, commented on the post: "WE ARE BACK!! SOOOO GRATEFUL MAGIC."

Co-starring David Henrie and Jake T. Austin, the fantasy comedy ran from 2007 through 2012.

Production on the new series is set to start next month in Los Angeles.

It is expected to premiere later this year on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The show is the latest long canceled series to get a revival following sequels to Gilmore Girls, Full House, Roseanne, Deadwood, Twin Peaks, Murphy Brown, That's So Raven and iCarly.