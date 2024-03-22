Max released a teaser for the Batman spinoff series The Penguin on Friday. The show is coming to the streaming service this fall.

Colin Farrell reprises his role as The Penguin from the 2022 film The Batman. A sequel to the Robert Pattinson -starring film is in production.

The Batman director Matt Reeves executive produces the series. The teaser shows Penguin tell the story of Rex Calabrese, a gangster from his neighborhood.

A montage of shots shows Gotham City violence and Penguin visiting Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) in prison. Cristin Milioti, Carmen Ejogo, Rhenzi Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell and Michael Zegan also star.

Lauren LeFranc wrote and showruns the eight episode series.