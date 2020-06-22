It all began in March 2019, about six months before Madison began filming Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, when Madison tagged Colton in her Instagram post, which prompted speculation she's interested in the former pro football player, Us Weeklyreported.
Colton was dating Cassie Randolph at the time, but the couple announced their split on May 29 after about 18 months of dating.
On Wednesday, Madison posted a video on Instagram promoting FaithSocial, a digital Christian faith community for people of all backgrounds.
"And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. Micahâ€¬ â€6:8â€¬ I don't know about y'all but when I look at what is happening around our world, it can be discouraging and difficult to find hope and to know our role in all of it," Madison captioned the video.
"So because of that, I wanted to share somewhere I've been able to find a lot of encouragement and hope recently in my life called FaithSocial... I would love for you to get to experience this encouragement with me."
And Colton commented on her video, "Amen!"
Madison promptly replied to Colton's post with a praying-hands emoji.
Just two days later, Colton shared his own religious post alongside a photo of himself drinking coffee on the beach.
"Glorifying and enjoying God is a higher priority than maintaining a tidy, structured life. Give up your striving to keep everything under controlâ€”an impossible task and a waste of precious energy. That's why listening to God is so vital for your well-being," Colton captioned the picture.
"Let Him prepare you for the day that awaits you and point you in the right direction. He is with you continually, so don't be intimidated by fear. Though it stalks you, it cannot harm you, as long as you cling to his hand. Keep your eyes on Him, enjoying Peace in His Presence."
In response to Colton's message, Madison wrote, "So good."
Madison's reaction received over 120 comments from fans, who all expressed excitement over the idea of Colton and Madison potentially forming a connection.
"When you're ready, she's the one!!" one person wrote.
"Not telling you what to do or anything but..... date," another follower commented.
A third Instagram user called Colton and Madison a "perfect match," and others were also shipping them hard as a couple, saying the pair definitely should date because of their shared morals and values.
"I would say my No. 1 thing, obviously, would be faith for me," Madison explained. "That's going to be something that's a make or break."
Madison added she would like to find a man who's "passionate" and "knows his purpose."
"Someone who shares just similar, I guess, passions to make the world a better place and to help out and add value wherever he can," Madison said.
"[And] I want to be with someone that is pushing me to be the best that I can be and challenging me to grow and to be the best version of myself."
As shown on The Bachelor's 24th season, Peter and Madison constantly questioned if their relationship could make it long-term due to their different lifestyles and motivations.
Peter's mother Barbara Weber claimed Peter loves to party and is generally "spiritual," but Madison claims to have devoted her entire life to God.
Not only was Madison a virgin on the show who's waiting until marriage -- and Peter had sex with Hannah Brown four times in the Fantasy Suite on her The Bachelorette season -- but Madison said one of her biggest goals in life is to open an orphanage.