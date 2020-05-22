'90 Day Fiance' star Lisa Hamme apologizes for calling Usman Umar the N-word but calls backlash "sad" and "abuse"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/22/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme has apologized for calling her husband Usman Umar the N-word after Usman spilled the beans while filming the Tell-All reunion.
Lisa, who stars with Usman on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, appeared on an Interview Live session with Nigerian motivational speaker Katung Aduwak on May 19 and expressed how sorry she is for having used the racial slur.
"It is said if you sin and you apologize and you pray for forgiveness, it is forgiven. So, my husband and I, it is a private manner between him and I," Lisa said, according toThe Blast.
"Because they are not going to drop it and it's sad. Because the world needs to be united. We are human beings."
Lisa is reportedly shocked by the amount of hate she has received, adding that cruel messages from her "fellow Muslim sisters" are the most painful. (Lisa converted to Islam after marrying Usman in his home country of Nigeria).
"I have a lot of love for the world. Anyone who knows me personally from before the show, during the show and after the show truly know what I'm about," Lisa reportedly continued, getting emotional as she spoke.
"It just bothers me that there are so many hateful people in the world. We have people dying every day. I made the mistake of saying the N-word. I apologized several times. But you still want to come at me. This is something between my husband and I. But I'm here to take your abuse."
Lisa reportedly threatened to shut down her social media accounts altogether because of the backlash she is facing.
"I am a wife and I am a mother. I won't stay no more. Because I love my husband. He loves me. And the world just doesn't want to accept that," Lisa insisted, The Blast reported.
"God as my witness, nobody will tell my husband what to do. He made the choice to be with me. He made the choice to marry me. Not any of you. But you're still going to sit in judgment of what my husband choice to do with his life. I truly feel bad for people."
Usman alleged Lisa had called him the N-word when both spouses filmed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion remotely -- with everyone participating via videoconference with host Shaun Robinson -- during the first weekend of May.
The Tell-All had reportedly been set to film at a studio in New York City in March similar to past seasons, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans ended up being postponed.
About 10 hours of the Tell-All's raw videoconference footage subsequently leaked out online, and among that footage, Usman threw his wife under the bus when arguing over a woman he had allegedly been in contact with while married to Lisa.
Usman started the heated discussion by talking about how Lisa had called him names even his own enemy probably wouldn't use.
In one clip, Usman addressed his wife and said, "Is that how an American lady behaves?... If you love me, why would you be calling me [that]?"
Lisa begged Usman not to open that can of worms, but he still continued, "Lisa, last week you called me n-gga, which I know is totally inappropriate in America. You called me n-gga, I don't even get angry about it because I am used to how you are behaving... The way you have been behaving to me is not good."
Usman, a Nigerian rapper known as "SojaBoy" in the music industry, had contacted Lisa on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance began, and they videochatted immediately so Usman could prove he wasn't a catfish.
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
Lisa didn't understand why a Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song he had allegedly written for Lisa confirmed his feelings for her, at least in Lisa's mind. Lisa then flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet him face to face.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, Usman struggled with Lisa's jealousy of his female fans and social-media followers as well as her controlling ways and tendency to boss him around.
Usman, as a Muslim man, wanted to be respected and honored in the relationship, and he essentially demanded Lisa to be more passive and let him be in charge of her and their relationship.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Although Lisa and Usman finally received a blessing from Usman's mother Fatimatu to marry, Lisa flipped out when Usman became so fixated on becoming the head of their household, and so she began questioning if marrying him was even a good idea.
Lisa said Usman had another thing coming if he thought an American woman would simply obey a man and be submissive like that.
But Lisa and Usman managed to talk through their issues and overcome their disagreement.
The couple therefore headed to a courthouse in Abuja to get married, but once they met with a magistrate, they learned they may not be able to get married in Nigeria without a printed copy of Lisa's divorce decree, which she did not bring with her from the United States.
Lisa was running out of time in Nigeria and was furious at Usman for not doing his research on the required documents ahead of time.
Lisa feared a courthouse wedding might not even be possible, venting to the cameras, "I bent over backwards to make sure this wedding happens, and now it might not happen. I feel like I am in a nightmare."
Lisa told Usman he must scrape his social media accounts or else they weren't going to get married. She wanted to see Usman block certain women and clean up his page within hours.
"Do you... understand that I've been doing a favor for you to get married to you?" Usman asked Lisa. "I'm doing that."
Lisa told Usman in reply that she didn't want to marry him because she had 50 men in the United States she could marry instead.
Usman responded, "They're not like me," but Lisa countered, "You know what?! You're not that big of a star! You're local talent! Let's get this sh-t straight! You f-cking lied to me. I'm done!... F-ck you and the little boat you've got! Best of luck to you."
Lisa threatened to leave Nigeria and give up on Usman, but she said she still loved him.
Usman explained to Lisa that women talked to him whom he didn't even know because he's an entertainer and has fans. He said he had nothing to do with that woman and was telling the truth.
"I've been cheated on before, and there's always that fear in my mind, 'Are you going to cheat on me like the others?'" Lisa admitted to Usman.
Usman asked Lisa to be patient with him and trust him, and so Lisa decided to forgive and believe him. Lisa apparently put Usman in his place, and she was proud of herself for saying Usman wouldn't be able to be able to mistreat her.
