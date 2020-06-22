'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Are Kenneth and Armando still together and living in Mexico or has the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple broken up?
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kenneth Niedermeier is about to move to Mexico to reunite with his love Armando Rubio on Season 2, so did their relationship work out or have they split? Is the couple still together?
[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This article features spoilers revealing if Kenneth and Armando broke up or are still together, and if Kenneth is still in Mexico or moved back to the United States].
Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from San Felipe, Mexico, are currently starring on the second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
Kenneth, born and raised in Toledo, OH, said he had a very "normal and happy" childhood but left the city because he knew something was happening in him and he was "different."
Kenneth therefore moved to Florida in attempt to find himself, and he said he found "home" after going out to a gay club one night.
Kenneth was 19 years old when he came out in Florida, which he found to be a huge relief. But coming out to his parents was apparently difficult given Kenneth's mother is a strong, moral Catholic and his dad was a football coach.
"I wrote an eight-page letter to them, and then I got a call. Their first words were my mom saying, 'Don't worry about it. You're fine.' They didn't have any problem with it. They love their son and it didn't matter," Kenneth shared in tears.
Kenneth met Armando on a social media page that served as a support group for gay fathers.
Armando has a six-year-old daughter Hannah and Kenneth has a 26-year-old son Bricen as well as 23-year-old triplet daughters -- Taylor, Cassidy and Madison -- whom Kenneth welcomed with a friend when she agreed to undergo in vitro fertilization.
"When we met, we didn't have an agenda, meaning that we weren't looking for each other. We weren't looking for a relationship," Kenneth shared with Entertainment Tonight in a recent joint interview with Kenneth.
"We didn't meet on a dating app; we just became friends. So that thought [of romance] was never there for us."
A part of Kenneth was devastated to leave his family, and he predicted he'd face struggles in Mexico given the country is not as accepting and welcoming of the LGBTQ community like America is.
But Kenneth was following his heart and said Armando was "worth everything" to him.
"[Armando] hasn't talked to [his parents] yet. They have no idea he's even moving [four hours away] let alone he's in a relationship with a guy," Kenneth told Madison during a heart-to-heart conversation.
"Hopefully they'll have open hearts and will accept us. All you can do is hope."
Armando apparently told his parents that a documentary was being filmed about life in Mexico, not about his blossoming relationship with Kenny.
Armando admitted to Kenneth that his parents didn't know anything about their romance and he was "worried and scared" about coming out for the second time.
Armando revealed he was gay to his parents once before but their emotional reaction and disapproval sent him "back into the closet" for a while. However, Kenneth had faith Armando's parents would come around.
Armando managed to receive the support of his sister during the premiere episode after a difficult conversation, but he didn't anticipate his parents would respond with as much love and understanding.
"When I left my hometown of Toledo Ohio when I was 19, I was running away from something, running from who I couldn't be... in Florida I found myself and who I was meant to be! Tomorrow I am running again, not away, but towards something, to love, #lovewins #loveislove," Kenneth reportedly wrote in part on Instagram at the time.
According to hints made by Kenneth's daughter Cass Niedermeier in late April, Kenneth and Armando are still together and in love -- and living in Mexico.
"Seriously missin my daddy.... can't believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," Cass wrote April 28 on Instagram in a since-deleted post.
"Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he's livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn't the same without him around."
"And with this quarantine canceling my trip to see you at the end of March, and not knowing when I can book another plane ticket, it's got me feeling emotional. I love you with all my heart daddy!!!" she added.
The heartfelt message served as the caption to a photo of Cass and her father posing for a picture together in Rosarito, Mexico, which suggests Cass had visited Kenneth at his new home at some point.
According to Starcasm, Kenneth replied to the post, "Oh Cass, you have made tears come down my face...you will never understand how much my life has been about you, your sisters, brother and Coop, why my move was so hard, you guys have been my world...it was so painful and my heart was so sad when I moved... my love for you all has no boundaries, always know that."
"You will visit sooner than later I know that!" he added. "You are my child twin, the Apple definitely didn't fall far from the tree with you! Love your to life my beautiful daughter."
And just last week, Armando and Cassidy made it clear they've become extremely close!
Cass captioned a promo video for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, "The time is now!! Get to know my family and hear my dads story airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on @tlc for the official premier of @90dayfiance:the other way @kenneth_90day @armando_90day."
Armando replied with an emoticon that has stars for eyes and then Cassidy wrote to him, "@armando_90day I love love love you! So excited."
Armando sweetly responded, "@cultivation.and.inspiration love youuuu!! Here we go!"
Armando has also commented on other photos posted on Cassidy's Instagram page recently.