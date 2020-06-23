'90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' recap: Yazan lashes out at Brittany, Armando comes out to parents, Jihoon admits he lied to Deavan, and Jenny arrives in India
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2020
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way featured Yazan flipping out and cursing after discovering alcohol in Brittany's luggage in Jordan, Armando Rubio coming out to his parents in a very emotional scene, Jihoon Lee admitting he had lied to Deavan Clegg about having a full-time job, and Jenny Slatten arriving in India during Monday night's Season 2 episode on TLC.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way follows American citizens moving to foreign countries for the sake of love and their future spouses, and they must marry within 90 days in order to stay.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season features a total of six couples, including Season 1 returnees Jenny and fiance Sumit as well as Deavan and husband Jihoon.
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, is moving back to India for Sumit, a 32-year-old from New Delhi, India, once and for all after previously uprooting her life only to discover Sumit was married to another woman.
Deavan, a 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, UT, is officially moving to South Korea along with her two children to start a life with Jihoon, a 29-year-old from Seoul, South Korea.
The four new couples starring on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are Yazan, a 24-year-old from Amman, Jordan, and Brittany, a 26-year-old from Palm Beach, FL; Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, NJ, and Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia; Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, FL, and Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico; and Tim, a 34-year-old from Dallas, TX, and Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia.
Tim and Melyza, however, have yet to be introduced on the show.
Below is what Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season featured.
JENNY AND SUMIT
Jenny was so excited to travel to India to Sumit, saying she'd probably "knock him to the ground" upon seeing him again in the airport. Jenny was shown traveling over 20 hours to New Delhi and acknowledged she had given up so much for a life with Sumit.
Jenny had no car, apartment, furniture or money, so she required that Sumit get a divorce, marry her and never lie to her again. If Sumit couldn't meet those requirements, she said their relationship would be over for good.
Sumit said after losing Jenny once, he was never going to let her go again.
"Last time, when I was at this airport, you can say I was hiding a bunch of lies, but now I'm feeling so free and you can say this is a moment of happiness. I got lucky that she understood me and is giving me another chance," Sumit told the cameras.
Jenny and Sumit then reunited in the airport and hugged and kissed. It had been five long months since Jenny last saw Sumit, and she said it was wonderful to touch and be with Sumit again.
"This is my happiness!" Jenny gushed, before Sumit promised her, "No more lying."
Jenny said it felt great to be back in India because she really liked living there with the smells and busy streets, but the pair had to drive over two hours to get to Sumit's new house. Sumit was apparently living lean in order to save for his divorce, admitting he didn't have another option.
Jenny tried to be positive once she got to her new house, but she wasn't happy about living so far from the city.
Sumit also asked Jenny to participate in a house-warming ceremony, which is a tradition in India. Sumit wanted his house with Jenny to be blessed and pure so they would have a happy future together.
But Jenny was very uncomfortable with the scene. A religious leader put a flower pot on Jenny's head, Sumit welcomed a cow into their house, and people started a small fire in her house. Sumit explained the cow signified wealth, health and profitability.
Jenny wasn't okay with the cow in her house, and she quickly realized her living space was "a big mess."
Jenny was upset she and Sumit wouldn't have any extra money to fix up the house.
Jenny said the house was "great" but it was really old, and Sumit noted they could work on it.
"We are poor now," Sumit told Jenny. "It's still cheaper [than our old apartment]. I cannot afford much. We need to be more alert and patient."
Sumit also warned Jenny that crime was high in their area and all they had to protect them was a gate rather than a security guard at the door. Sumit told her to be careful.
"Over here, people kill other guys just for 10 dollars," Sumit warned Jenny.
Sumit had to pay $20,000 back for his divorce, so he had a lot of debts to pay, and that left Jenny worrying.
KENNETH AND ARMANDO
During a lunch with his parents in Mexico, Armando decided to come out to his parents, Virginia and Armando Sr., for the second time. He hadn't talked to them in three years about being gay because they didn't want to see it or accept it the first time.
"I don't know what to expect. I just don't want them to keep denying it," Armando said.
Armando explained he had spent his whole life hiding who he really is and he got married -- which probably confused his parents -- just to please his parents. Armando said he got married so people wouldn't gossip about his family, and then his mother broke down into tears.
"There were nights where I cried alone because of hiding who I was. I know it's a process to accept it, but I just want you to know this is who I am," Armando said.
"As a son, the only thing that you have more than anything, are your parents. So when you feel like they don't love you, it's hard."
Armando's father said he couldn't have known how Armando was feeling since he chose not to talk to them, so Armando admitted maybe it was his mistake for not bringing this up sooner. Armando's mother was crying, but she walked over to hug her son.
"How can you think I don't love you? I'm your mother," Virginia wept in her son's arms.
Armando said the hug was something he had wanted for a very long time and it was beautiful to hear Virginia still loved him and considered him her son. Armando Sr. also held his son's hand and said, "You're my son and I see you the same."
Armando Sr. confessed his pride in being Mexican prevented Virginia and himself from seeing reality, that their son is gay.
"I felt that the world was falling apart because it was something very difficult for me," Virginia said in a confessional.
Armando also told his parents that he had a partner from Florida, who just sold his house to move to Mexico so they could live with each other. Armando added that he was moving several hours away.
Armando felt the need to move so he and Kenneth could have privacy and live open and free. Armando told his parents that Hannah was happy about the move and they were going to do it as a family.
Virginia said it was painful to think about her son being farther away, and she said she would accept Kenneth as his partner. However, Armando Sr. noted he would "need some time" to come around to the idea.
"I do plan on making a life with Kenny, and if he's not accepted her, I feel like I not accepted myself," Armando shared with the cameras.
DEAVAN AND JIHOON
Deavan was preparing to fly with her newborn son Taeyang and daughter Drascilla, 4. Deavan predicted the move was going to be very difficult for Drascilla because she's moving away from the only home she's ever known and her grandparents who love and helped raise her.
Deavan, however, was excited about the idea of her children having a father in their lives.
Deavan admitted it was "crazy" to move her family to a different country and it "scared" her that she must rely on Jihoon's help and financial support to take care of them all.
"We are getting rid of our old lives in America and starting a whole new life in Korea. I'm taking a huge gamble; I'm giving up my whole life in Korea and everything I've ever worked hard for to start this new life with Jihoon," Deavan told the cameras.
Deavan knew it would be an adjustment for Drascilla to adjust to a new culture and hear a new language every day.
Deavan's parents were sad to say goodbye to their daughter and grandkids, but Deavan could only be optimistic about having a better life in South Korea.
"My biggest fear is that Jihoon is not going to step up and he's not going to work and take care of us like he promised," Deavan said in a confessional.
"He lied to me last time, so I'm really worried that he's lying to me again. I really hope Jihoon is ready for what's coming for him."
Jihoon was then shown meeting up with two of his friends, Woohyuk and Tae Hyun. Jihoon was nervous about Deavan's arrival the next day and didn't want to give up on his relationship.
Jihoon's friends asked where he was going to live with Deavan, and Jihoon replied, "This is embarrassing. The house that we are living together in, Deavan paid the first month. She found it online and paid for it. That's why she's coming even though I didn't get a house."
Jihoon's friends called Deavan "amazing," and Jihoon said he was doing "deliveries," so his pals weren't sure Jihoon would be able to provide for four people.
Jihoon planned to work extra hours and not take time off, but he said that would only make him $3,000-$4,000, which wouldn't be enough.
"I exaggerated to Deavan. I don't really have a job," Jihoon admitted in a confessional. "I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon said he needed to hurry and figure things out because his mother-in-law was also coming to Korea, and he believed he would be fine working two jobs with no days off.
Tae Hyun had been friends with Jihoon for 15 to 20 years and said he couldn't imagine Jihoon working two jobs. Jihoon was so stressed out, and his pals couldn't believe Jihoon was going to do this twice to Deavan.
"This isn't something a man should be doing," Woohyuk told the cameras. "As a friend, I am very embarrassed. He is making a fool out of Korean men."
Jihoon realized he was f-cked because Deavan was almost there.
BRITTANY AND YAZAN
Brittany was due to arrive in Jordan the following day, and Yazan was very excited about starting a new life with her.
Yazan then met with his parents, who weren't convinced Brittany is a good match for him. Yazan hoped Brittany would prove how much she loved him by converting to Islam, wearing a hijab, etc, but Brittany didn't seem to have any desire to do either of those things.
Yazan's mother wouldn't even appear on camera due to her cultural beliefs.
Yazan's father said he didn't like the situation at first because Brittany is not Muslim, but he was willing to keep an open mind as long as Brittany would be willing to "change" and convert.
Yazan's father, who is very traditional, according to Yazan, just requested that Brittany change her religion and marry Yazan right away. Yazan hoped his family would come to support his relationship with Brittany because he said he loved her very much.
After picking Brittany up at the airport, Yazan planned for them to sleep in separate hotel rooms due to his faith.
But Yazan was going to be shocked to learn Brittany's divorce had not been finalized yet.
"Did she bring with her the divorce papers?" Yazan's father asked.
"Yes, yes. The document is complete," Yazan replied.
"Fine son. Great then. That is the most important thing, that there will be no obstacles regarding your marriage," Yazan's dad said.
"No, hopefully there won't be any," Yazan responded.
When Brittany first met Yazan's parents, she had told them that she was married to "a bad person" and was going through the divorce process.
"Brittany promised me and my family the next time she comes to Jordan, she will have the divorce papers with her," Yazan explained.
"If she comes without the divorce papers, we can't get married because it's an important document to present to the court to sign the marriage papers."
Yazan's father wasn't willing to accept his son just being "a boyfriend," so he urged Yazan to get married immediately under Islam law. Yazan and Brittany had only spent 40 days together, so he looked forward to getting to know each other and letting Brittany see how he lives and whether they could live together.
Yazan knew convincing his parents that Brittany is good for him would be difficult, but he received a blessing "seven times" from his father to proceed with the romance.
After about 15 hours of traveling, Brittany finally arrived in Jordan, and she admitted she was going to miss her dad, dog and friends.
"But I think Yazan is the one for me. A lot of people think I'm crazy for coming to Jordan to live there because it's definitely different, but I know Yazan understands I'm an American girl and I have my own thoughts and feelings," Brittany told the cameras.
"I am definitely going to corrupt Yazan!"
Yazan picked Brittany up at the airport with a big bouquet of flowers in his hands, but he insisted Brittany would have to change in order to continue living in his country together.
The couple was so excited to reunite, and Yazan gushed, "I love you."
"I feel like Yazan is my little home -- home sweet home," Brittany said.
But things fell apart in a matter of minutes! A producer asked Brittany to "stop right here."
A graphic was then displayed on the screen that read the following: "While the crew stops to place a microphone on Brittany, she greets them with hugs and exposes a container of alcohol in her carry-on."
Suddenly, Yazan started screaming, "What is this?! That's just not good, but f-ck you!"
Brittany told Yazan not to worry about it, but he was furious and began lashing out.
"Why are you acting crazy?! What's this?! Oh my God. F-ck you! F-ck Brittany! F-ck all the sh-t!" Yazan yelled while flipping the middle finger at people.
Yazan vented, "I am so stupid. I said before [to Brittany], 'You cannot drink here! And you cannot to talk for people and to hug people."
Brittany was taken aback by Yazan's reaction and said she had never seen him act like that before. Brittany was "disappointed" and "not proud" of his behavior at all, especially since she had given up so much to be with him.
"Look at her, she is fooling me. What an idiot I am," Yazan complained a distance away from Brittany. "This is exactly what my parents warned me about. Brittany either doesn't understand or doesn't care about the traditions or the country I live in."
Yazan felt he had taken risks as well to have a successful relationship, and so he couldn't believe that was happening.
Brittany said alcohol was not prohibited in Yazan's country and she did respect his culture and choices.
"But I am not Muslim. Seeing this behavior makes me second guess moving here. It reminded me of the way my ex behaved, and so, if he's going to behave like my ex, then I don't want anything to do with him," Brittany told the cameras.
Yazan then got inside his car and it almost seemed like he was going to leave Brittany behind at the airport.
ARIELA AND BINIYAM
Ariela was about to leave the next day for Ethiopia, so she was packing all of her belongings.
Ariela was excited but also nervous to leave her family and friends, and she admittedly felt "totally overwhelmed."
However, Ariela was thankful her mother, a nurse, would be traveling with her to Ethiopia with medical supplies and medications.
Ariela's mother, however, was not certified to give or provide Ariela with an epidural, saying it's risky for someone to do that without the proper experience given the shot goes into a woman's spine.
Ariela planned to stay in Ethiopia for two weeks, and she admitted she was going to "fall apart" once it became time to leave her daughter in a different country. Ariela's whole family said they were going to miss her and saying goodbye was "a tough one."
Ariela was also upset to leave her nephew and dog, but it was an exciting time in her life.
Ariela's whole life was packed into seven suitcases.
"I don't know if I'm making a mistake. Having a baby and moving to Ethiopia is one of the biggest and riskiest decisions I've ever made," Ariela said in a confessional.