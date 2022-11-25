'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Couples Now: Where are they now? Who's still together? Which couples have split up? (PHOTOS)
By Steven Rogers, 11/25/2022
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fifth season wrapped up on TLC earlier this year -- so which former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couples are still together now, and who has split up? And where are they all now?
Thirty different couples appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' first five seasons, which premiered as a spinoff of TLC's 90 Day Fiance in 2017.
Darcey also appeared on Seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with her subsequent boyfriend, Tom Brooks. Usman "SojaBoy" Umar also appeared on two Before the 90 Days seasons with different partners: Season 4 with his now ex-wife Lisa Hamme, and Season 5 with Kimberly Menzies.
In addition, Angela and Michael also appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and Seasons 5, 6 and 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, while Paul and Karine appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days features Americans and their partners overseas trying to make a romance work.
In order to pursue a fairy-tale ending, these couples had to overcome immense odds and obstacles, including flying halfway across the world just to meet or spend time together.
And once together overseas, each couple had to use their limited time to decide whether they wanted to get engaged and begin pursuing the lengthy K-1 visa process to bring their foreign partner to America to marry.
Click our BEGIN GALLERY link below to see all of the couples of90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and discover whether they have split or are still together!