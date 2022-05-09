'90 Day Fiance' alum Deavan Clegg reveals she's pregnant with third child
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/09/2022
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Deavan Clegg has announced she's expecting her third baby but first child with boyfriend Christopher "Topher" Park.
"We are happy to [announce] baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 [baby emoji]," Deavan, 26, wrote Saturday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos featuring Deavan's two children from previous relationships.
Deavan also added the following hashtags to her post: baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway and #90dayfiance.
Deavan is also mom to a five-year-old daughter Drascilla, whom Deavan welcomed with a former boyfriend, and a three-year-old son Taeyang, whom Deavan shares with her estranged husband Jihoon Lee.
Deavan posted two photos on Sunday as part of her pregnancy announcement.
One picture featured Deavan cradling her baby bump as she posed next to Drascilla, who was holding up a baby's Winnie-the-Pooh onesie, and Topher, who was holding Taeyang in his arms.
The second image was a shot of Deavan and Topher smiling at each other with a onesie in hand that read, "Let's make memories together."
Shortly after her first post, Deavan uploaded a solo photo of herself modeling in a white dress with her noticeable baby bump.
"Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful, wonderful, amazing mamas, and expecting mamas. Also would love to [announce] our new YouTube series will be airing soon following our pregnancy journey," Deavan wrote to her followers.
"#mothersday #pregnancyphotoshoot #maternityshoot #saltflats #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway," she added on Instagram.
Deavan, who gave birth to Taeyang in April 2019, starred on Season 1 and Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019-2022.
Deavan is pregnant with a rainbow baby one year after she had a miscarriage in April 2021.
"I can confirm Deavan was pregnant and suffered a miscarriage at nine weeks [along]," Deavan's publicist Lindsay Feldman revealed to In Touch Weekly in June 2021. "This is a private matter that she is grieving over with the support of [Topher] and her family by her side."
Jihoon confirmed he and Deavan split in August 2020 after one year of marriage, which was around the same time Deavan started hinting she was in a new relationship by posting photos of an unidentified man on Instagram with his face cropped out.
Deavan officially filed for divorce from Jihoon in September 2020, but she accused Jihoon of dragging out the process by not signing the papers and cooperating.
In that same month, Deavan and the mystery man -- who turned out to be Topher, a Korean-American actor -- went Instagram official when Topher posted sexy photos with Deavan on social media.
Deavan revealed she actually met Topher in the Los Angeles airport while she was still in a relationship with Jihoon but the pair's first interaction was casual and they didn't follow up on anything until Deavan became single again.
After dating for a brief amount of time, Deavan and Topher moved in together.
A source told Us Weekly in November 2020 that Topher had "fully stepped [into] the father role," but Deavan told 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates one month later that she didn't want to rush into another engagement and was "just trying to get divorced" from Jihoon first.
"Deavan and Topher's relationship is absolutely amazing. Her children have really taken a huge liking to Topher," the source told the magazine at the time.
Deavan gushed of Topher in May 2021 on Instagram, "I'm so thankful to have you in my life. I love you so much. You make this little family feel complete."
Deavan proceeded to write on Instagram that "love is wonderful" in reference to Topher in November 2021, and the following month, the couple spent Christmas together.
Deavan and Jihoon were shown working on their marriage on the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and the Season 2 finale that aired in 2020 featured the pair enjoying a traditional wedding in South Korea.
"I feel like I'm making the right decision right now, and that makes it all worth it," Deavan told the cameras. "Before Jihoon, I've never felt what it's like to be in love with someone, and I can truly say right now that I feel like I really love Jihoon."
But the couple's marriage began to crumble when they were forced to quarantine together in their small apartment with Deavan's two kids amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Deavan claimed Jihoon just played video games in his room all day and wasn't helping out with the kids.
"So, a lot of stuff has been happening. My marriage is kind of on the line. We've been fighting so much and so [many] differences have popped up that I see in both of us. I feel the only way to fix my marriage is to go back to America for one month," Deavan explained to the cameras.
"Being stuck in the apartment together has just been really difficult. I feel like I need to figure out how I really feel about him. I need time to reflect and think about all the things that have happened."
Jihoon said he felt "empty and sad" after Deavan left, and he worried Deavan might never return to his home, which he said would be "worst case scenario."
Deavan revealed in August 2020 she had moved back to the United States after trying to move to South Korea for the second time.
Deavan claimed "disgusting things" happened off-camera between Jihoon, herself and her children and that her estranged husband had done "the most vile thing possible" to make her want to leave South Korea.
Deavan and Jihoon proceeded to have a nasty he-said, she-said break up -- in which Deavan alleged Jihoon had abused Drascilla and Jihoon subsequently denied that was the case -- followed by divorce.
Deavan insisted in 2020 she was completely done filming with the 90 Day Fiance franchise after multiple bad experiences. Deavan said she was asked to fake scenes with Jihoon, and she also accused the editing team of making Drascilla look out of control.